The chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday warned those who will be unruly violators when community quarantine takes effect on March 15 may face arrest.

In a press briefing in Quezon City, Police Major General Debold Sinas said they will arrest those who will not follow guidelines on community quarantine in Metro Manila.

“We will arrest those who will not follow the guidelines... what we will do? Conduct a dialogue? If the guidelines are already passed and disseminated those who will violate will be arrested… and we will file a case (against them)… we have a quarantine law,” Sinas said.

Sinas said arresting violators will teach others that if they violate the law, they will face charges.

The NCRPO chief said they have identified areas for checkpoints but it is still up for the approval of the national headquarters.

“We have already identified and we will be recommending it to the Camp Crame because we have identified major roads… we have identified road boundaries in Central Visayas and Calabarzon… we will recommend it to the chief PNP (Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa and once (our recommendation) is approved, then we will implement our checkpoints and blockings… including feeder roads,” he said.

Sinas said during checkpoint, delivery of goods and services will be exempted but when asked about public transport bringing those who are working but living outside Metro Manila, he said NCRPO will recommend a limited number of public transport and an area where they will be allowed to enter and exit.

“Because if everyone will be allowed (to go inside and outside Metro Manila), what is the purpose of the quarantine?” he said.

“SILG (Secretary of Interior and Local Government Eduardo Ano) has made guidelines in his statement but we have to still clarify it,” he added.

Once the community quarantine took place, Sinas said the public should expect heavy traffic as they will implement measures, such as checking body temperature and identification cards.

Sinas said the same procedures will be applied to those living in Metro Manila but working outside the metropolis.

He said they are ready to use around 26,000 cops and they are expecting augmentation from Camp Crame.

“On how many will be deployed on checkpoints, I will not say… that is part of confidential numbers… We will finalize it when we discuss with Camp Crame officials (including the procedures),” Sinas said. Ella Dionisio/DMS