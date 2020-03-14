Malacanang reminded on Friday foreigners coming from countries with localized coronavirus disease transmissions to follow the "strict quarantine restrictions."

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said further details on the policy for international travelers would be fleshed out in the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Diseases meeting being held later Friday.

"Regarding international flights, flights from Metro Manila going to and coming from abroad will be allowed, subject to travel restrictions that are currently in place," he said.

"Again, strict quarantine restrictions will be imposed on foreign nationals coming from countries with localized COVID-19 transmissions," he stressed.

Under the government's guidelines, even without symptoms of COVID-19, if there is history of exposure to person with the virus, he or she is considered as person under monitoring and has to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Nograles said anyone flying in from abroad via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport would remain in Metro Manila until the domestic travel ban is lifted.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved on Thursday night a resolution prepared by the IATF banning land and domestic sea and air travels to and from Metro Manila as part of the "community quarantine" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"If the ultimate destination is in the provinces we suggest that you fly in via Clark, Cebu, and other airports not under quarantine, they can proceed to your ultimate destination in the provinces," Nograles said.

He reiterated that the suspension of domestic travel would be reviewed on a daily basis and "may be lifted earlier if situation allows it, or extended further if the situation requires it."

As to the Filipino citizens, including their foreign spouse and children, holders of permanent resident visas, and holders of diplomatic visas issued by the Philippine government coming from abroad, they are allowed to enter the country, subject also to strict quarantine guidelines, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS