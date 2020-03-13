A Taiwanese suspected to be leading a criminal gang and his three cohorts were arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental on Wednesday.

Police Maj. Gen. Joel Napoleon Coronel, CIDG director, said the alleged ring

leader, Taiwanese Chiu Ling Su and Ma. Sharon Remo, were apprehended in Barangay Mohon at around 1 p.m.

Their alleged cohorts, Christian Tong and Nenito Pialan, were caught in barangays Poblacion and Santa Cruz at around 3 pm.

They were nabbed on an arrest warrant from Executive Judge Dennis Alcantar of the 10th Judicial Region, Branch 18 in Cagayan de Oro City.

Coronel said Chiu leads the Singkit Group said to be linked to smuggling of counterfeit cigarettes in Misamis Oriental, violating Republic Act 8293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

The suspects were brought to the CIDG's office in Misamis Oriental for further investigation. DMS