Malacañang warned on Thursday those hoarding essential commodities that they will be arrested amid the coronavirus disease threat.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said hoarding creates increase in the prices of goods.

"The Office of the President hereby gives warning to those hoarding vital commodities, which create a hike in the prices, as well as selling them beyond their regular prices, that their actions will be dealt with accordingly in pursuance of public safety and order," he said.

"Those who unscrupulously take advantage of the health crisis will also be arrested and dealt with in accordance with law," Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel, stressed.

There were reports of panic-buying among some residents in Metro Manila due to the increasing confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Panelo also urged the public to refrain from posting hate messages during this time.

"The resort to hate messages or posts in social media channels and other platforms will do more harm than good, especially during this time which should be seen as an opportunity for the Filipinos to unite in the face of the health threat," he said.

"We similarly ask media outlets to refrain from exaggerating or amplifying reports that may only affect the mindset of the public and instead help in disseminating helpful tips on how to prevent the spread of the virus," Panelo added.

He reassured the public that the government is undertaking all necessary and appropriate measures to contain the virus and protect the people from being contaminated. Celerina Monte/DMS