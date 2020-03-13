Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said on Thursday that members of the Cabinet have to "stay away from each other" and have to use technology to communicate with each other in the wake of the coronavirus disease threat.

In a phone patch interview, Medialdea, however, assured that the government's services would not be hampered as what was only restrained was the Cabinet officials' movements.

"We just have to stay away from each other. We'll just use telephone in the meantime, texting each other, we're creating a system now where we can meet for teleconferencing," he said.

A number of Cabinet members have opted to undergo self-quarantine after some of them have exposure with another government official who was tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cabinet members who decided to isolate themselves were Finance Secretary Carlos Dominquez III, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, and Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

Medialdea said with new arrangement among the Cabinet members, what would be affected only is their movements.

"If there are lots of activities before, they will be reduced now," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS