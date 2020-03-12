The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has been placed under a heightened alert status on Wednesday due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“I have placed the NCRPO in heightened alert status, with the mindset of utilizing our resources in NCRPO to help ensure the prevention of the virus' transmission and immediate response to any incident that may transpire in Metro Manila," said NCRPO chief Police Major General Debold Sinas.

Sinas said all chiefs of police in Metro Manila are instructed to implement Oplan Bandillio to ensure safety of students amid the cancellation of classes due to COVID-19.

Under the operation, students are advised to not to go to crowded areas such as malls and internet cafes.

“They will also coordinate with inter-agencies, stakeholders, and barangays to formally inform and implement this order. Similarly, we will also fully and strictly implement curfew hours for minors at night,” he added.

Sinas also said Camp Bagong Diwa and other police stations have already been sanitized and disinfected.

“The one-meter distance has already been applied in all Metro police stations and precincts in entertaining complaints, blotter, or other reports,” Sinas said.

“With the locked-up cells, we also want to advise our public to limit possible visits to our detainees,” he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS