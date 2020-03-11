President Rodrigo Duterte said he wants the "killers" of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende to be executed by cutting off their heads.

Duterte, in an interview with reporters on Monday night in Malacañang, said that he would push with his planned visit to Kuwait.

The President, however, did not mention when the trip would take place.

"I have to go to Kuwait," he said, noting that the foreign spouses who were allegedly behind the murder of Villavende have been arrested and undergoing trial.

"And while undergoing trial, they are detained inside the jail. To me that is good justice," he said.

"And if they can follow it through in accordance with their laws...I will ask for the maximum (penalty). I want their executioner to cut off the heads of those who are responsible for the death of the Filipina," the President added.

Duterte previously imposed a total deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait following Villavende's death.

With the arrest and filing of charges against Villavende's employers, the government has lifted the ban. Celerina Monte/DMS