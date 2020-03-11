President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected the "no touch policy" that the Presidential Security Group wanted to implement to ensure his safety amid threat of the coronavirus disease.

Duterte said he could even hug or shake hands with the people he sees in various events that he is attending.

"I want an embrace, why only a handshake?...that's a stupid protocol," he said in a press conference on Monday night in Malacanang when asked of the "no touch policy" to be enforced by the PSG.

Duterte said whether he shakes hands or not, if his time comes, it will come.

He said he is ready to die anytime.

"I'm done. I've already become a president, the highest that one can achieve. My children are okay now," he said.

Duterte's three children with his first wife are in politics, while his only daughter with his common-law wife is a teenager.

Duterte said he could not also be stopped from attending some public events because that is part of his job.

"I will not decline invitations," he said.

PSG chief Colonel Jesus Durante earlier said his office would implement a "no-touch policy" between Duterte and the people as part of "preventive measure" amid the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Celerina Monte/DMS