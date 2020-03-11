Following the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas said students and minors who will be found loitering in public places will be cautioned and assisted to go home.

During his meeting with district directors and chiefs of police in Manila, Sinas said they agreed all district directors and chief of police will talk to minors, especially those in the streets with no adult supervision.

“We will caution all minors, 18 and below, unescorted and unsupervised to return home if there is no adult supervision,” Sinas said.

“If there is adult supervision, that’s fine,” he added.

Sinas said based on the directive from their higher officials, those who will refuse to follow police will be accompanied home.

“We know it’s (hard for them to comply)… but guidance from higher (office says), caution them. If they don’t follow, accompany them home,” he said,

Sinas encouraged parents to take care of their children as the sole purpose for the suspension of classes is for students not to go outside due to the threat of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

“The directive of the president will go to waste if the classes were cancelled and the students will just fo around... which isn't supposed to be (because the) idea is for them to stay home and take care of themselves,” he said.

In line also with the directive, all chiefs of police and Police Community Precinct commanders will conduct information dissemination telling parents to secure their children at home.

“All COPs ( chiefs of police) were directed to coordinate with their local interagency task community on COVID-19 and barangay official to disseminate information,” Sinas said.

At night, he said curfew will be fully enforced.

Sinas said they are still studying how they can enforce the order inside malls. Police will probably focus on internet cafes and parks for the meantime.

Duterte last Monday night ordered for class suspension from March 10 to March 14 as number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to rise.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), they recorded 33 cases of COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS