A police officer was shot dead in Makati City on Monday morning, according to the Makati City Police.

Colonel Rogelio Simon, Makati police chief, said the victim was Police Major Jeff Dalson, 43, and assigned at the Regional Police Headquarters Admin Holding Section (RPHAS).

Simon said the incident happened around 7:05 am at JP Rizal Street, Barangay East Rembo in Makati City.

Initial investigation showed Dalson parked his vehicle in front of a trading store to get vulcanizing service but when he went back to his car, a motorcycle arrived and a gunman shot Dalson several times.

Witnesses told police they heard around seven gunshots.

The suspects immediately fled towards Barangay West Rembo.

Simon said Dalson's wife, a police personnel, arrived and rushed her husband to a hospital but he was declared dead on-arrival by the attending physician. Ella Dionisio/DMS