The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday warned police personnel they will be dismissed from service if found they are using detainees for their own personal benefit.

Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa made the statement after two police officers were arrested for being engaged in illegal activities involving PDLs or persons deprived of liberty.

Gamboa said six PNP personnel found engaged in illegal activities were being dismissed from service per day.

“Just a very warning again to everyone, I already said this is over-emphasized by the President (Rodrigo Duterte) that internal cleansing is very important.... How would you appear clean if you are using PDLs as your driver?” he asked.

“And policemen are not supposed to be in love with PDLs,” he added.

Last week, the PNP- Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) arrested police officials in Argao, Cebu and in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

The chief of Argao police was arrested for allowing a female detainee to "sleep" inside his quarter and using another woman detainee as his assistant.

The deputy chief of the Norzagaray Municipal Police Station was caught using an inmate as his personal driver.

The PNP - IMEG recommended the two officers for summary dismissal. It said they will face other charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS