Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro on Monday announced the indefinite suspension of the Palarong Pambansa amid the increasing cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVD-19) in the country.

The mayor of host city for the Palarong Pambansa 2020 said the event was called off to ensure safety and health of participating athletes and the public.

The annual sporting event was scheduled on May 1 to 9 this year.

"Because of the health threat posed by COVID-19, I am suspending indefinitely the Palarong Pambansa 2020 as the health of the student athletes, teachers, and family members from all regions in the country is our primordial concern," said Teodoro in a meeting with teachers and City Hall personnel.

Prior to his announcement, Teodoro confirmed that a 86-year-old American resident of Marikina who had travel history to South Korea tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Education (DepEd), in a statement on Sunday, have suspended all scheduled national and regional events, including the regional athletic meets.

"All regional activities involving learners and/or teachers requiring travel and congregation of various schools and/or division, including Regional Palaro (Regional Athletic Meets), are suspended...until further notice," the DepEd Memorandum No. 34 released on Monday stated. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS