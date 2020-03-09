Interior Secretary Eduardo Año ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) and barangay officials to monitor the Philippine National Railways (PNR) tracks and arrest thugs who will cause damage to the trains.

He made the ordered following the deployment of brand new PNR trains.

"The public will benefit on the fast and convenient trip using the new trains of PNR. I ordered the PNP and barangay officials near PNR tracks to watch out and assure these trains will not be damaged so that we can use it for a long time,” Año said.

Año expressed disappointment to those who are sabotaging projects of the government, like the PNR trains.

“The moment they were arrested by the police and barangay officials, they will face charges,” he said.

He said police and barangay officials will not hesitate to arrest individuals or groups who will be caught red-handed no matter what age or social status they may be.

The secretary made the pronouncement after reports of stone-throwing incidents took place recently damaging the front windshield of the new PNR trains.

"There are reports that these stone-throwers are young people who are doing it for sheer fun. There are also reports that it was the residents in the community. We will arrest whoever will be behind this stupid act," Año warned.

He said that it's alarming that it was not an isolated case but has become a common incident in Metro Manila.

"Leave our new PNR trains alone. Let’s cooperate because this is for the benefit of all Filipinos. Damaging government projects is against the law and whoever is caught in the act and be proven guilty will be held liable. Let’s not reach that point,” Año added.

He said the new Indonesian-made PNR trains that run from Tutuban in Manila to Los Baños, Laguna are a welcome relief to commuting public who have long lamented for a better transportation service and "damaging the trains in any manner is counter-productive and anti-progressive."

Año urged barangay officials to ensure the new trains will be far from damages caused by deliberate acts of "people who have nothing better to do but to destroy well-meaning government projects."

He also encouraged citizens of the community to be observant and keep an eye on the trains and report to the barangays those whom they have seen to have inflicted damage on the trains. Ella Dionisio/DMS