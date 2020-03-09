Malacanang on Sunday said it’s up to school administrators if they want to suspend classes as part of their measure in preventing the spread of novel corona virus (COVID-19).

“It’s their discretion if they feel that their children should be safe, they can do that,” said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in an interview over Radyo Inquirer.

As of 5 pm, San Juan City, Navotas City, Marikina City, Cainta and Taytay declared a suspension of classes on Monday due to the threat of COVID-19

Panelo added the school officials who will suspend classes can just make another schedule to make up for the absences of the students.

In a statement, the Department of Education said they will wait for the definitive advisory from the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases “which we understand is set to meet on Monday.”

“DepEd is ready to implement all necessary proportionate response to the latest developments upon receipt of the definitive advisory from the Inter-agency Task Force,” it added.

The department also said they are seeking the guidance from DOH (Department of Health) on doing two major events: the NSPC (National School Press Conference) and NFOT (National Festival of Talents), from March 7 to March 15.

Panelo also said there is no need to suspect works in the government for now.

“I don't think we have reached that level. We should not panic. We are the country who has good containment (of the virus),” Panelo said. Ella Dionisio/DMS