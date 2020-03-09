A 62-year-old man who tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) remains critical while his wife, who has the same virus, is in stable condition, an official of the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

In a television interview, Assistant Health Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the man is in a "guarded condition" after he was transferred to another government referral hospital.

"He was transferred to another referral hospital because there is a procedure he needs to undergo that cannot be done in the first referral hospital," said Vergeire. ''He is stable although in a guarded condition."

The patient's wife, a 59-year-old female, was also found to be positive of COVID-19 last Saturday after she manifested cough and was admitted at the RITM on March 5.

"Case number 6 is stable and remains at our referral hospital," said Vergeire.

The couple's children have been told to undergo home quarantine, she said.

"We already got their specimens and are just waiting for the laboratory test results," said Vergeire. DMS