The Philippine military held a security conference with Indonesians and Malaysian counterparts at the Garden Orchid Hotel in Zamboanga City Thursday.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Western Mindanao Command, said the meeting was attended by representatives from the general headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines(AFP), Indonesian and Malaysian counterparts, and top officers of the Western Mindanao Command and its subordinate units.

He said the participants discussed the operational environment of the tri-border area, kidnapping trends in the high seas: modus operandi of threat groups and government initiatives and efforts.

Also tackled are current courses of action of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia in addressing kidnapping of persons in the tri-border area; and identifying gaps and challenges in securing the area.

Encinas, in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, said five Indonesians were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf on Jan. 17.

Encinas said representatives from three countries shared their recommended solutions to the security challenges during the conference.

"The partnership among the three countries aims to resolve security challenges within the tri-border area," he said.

In his remarks, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, WestMinCom chief, emphasized that security is a shared responsibility.

"The improvement of joint operation capabilities is assured through our coordinated air and sea patrols in maritime and land border areas. This is an efficient measure as we enhance our intelligence and information sharing to thwart kidnapping, piracy, and incursion of foreign militants within our territorial borders,” Sobejana said.

“The AFP extends its profound gratitude to the delegates from the Indonesian and Malaysian armed forces. Let us continue to work together for genuine peace and sustainable development,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS