The Philippine National Police- Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) last Thursday arrested the chief of Argao Municipal Police Station in Cebu for allowing two female detainees to sleep in his rooms.

Police Colonel Ronald Oliver Lee, PMP-IMEG director, said arrested was Police Major Ildefonso Miranda Jr.

Lee said members of the PNP-IMEG Visayas Field Unit placed Miranda under surveillance amid reports that female detainees were staying and sleeping inside his office in gross violation of police procedures.

Operatives from the Central Visayas police raided Argao Municipal Police Station around 11:20 pm and found the suspect sleeping in one bed with the younger female inmate, a certain Jean Claudia De Guzman, 23, inside his quarters.

The other female detainee, Brenda Cutillar, 40, was inside his office.

Lee said the two female suspects were facing drug charges.

“The two female inmates are supposed to be locked up at the police jail, not sleeping at the room of the police station commander,” Lee said.

“Major Miranda and and De Guzman were found sleeping in one bed while the other female inmate was deep in her slumber at the police chief’s office. This won’t be tolerated,” he added.

Lee said they received reports that the police official is having sexual relationship with De Guzman while the other female detainee was utilized as helper.

Lee said he recommended to Central Visayas director, Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, for summary dismissal proceedings against Miranda.

Miranda will be facing charges for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, direct bribery and violation of the Revised Penal Code which refers to the ‘Delivery of Prisoners from Jail’. Ella Dionisio/DMS