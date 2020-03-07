The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and his aide were discharged from a hospital on Friday, a day after he was involved in a helicopter crash in San Pedro, Laguna.

Police Major General Benigno Durana Jr, acting PNP spokesperson, said Gamboa was discharged from the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City.

“Yes, he is already discharged,” Durana told reporters in a phone interview.

Police Brig. General Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesman, is expected to be discharged on Saturday, added Durana. The two pilots of the Bell helicopter have no discharge date yet.

Police Major General Mariel Magaway, PNP intelligence director, has facial and verbal command response. '' His vital signs are stable,'' said Durana.

Police Major General Jose Maria Victor Ramos, director for comptrollership, remains in critical condition.

“Few improvements... they stop the blood transfusion already,” Durana said.

He said Gamboa left the hospital around 5:30pm through basement parking instead of the main entrance.

Before his discharge, Gamboa attended a mass inside the hospital.

First to leave was Gamboa’s aide, Police Captain Keventh Gayramara at 4:30 pm.

In a chance interview with reporters, Gayramara narrated his experience. .

He said he was sitting between Magaway and Gamboa when the incident happened at the Laperal Compound where the new impounding area of Highway Patrol Group is located.

“I heard a loud noise at the back then the chopper went in circles... that is based on my last recall... I still feel groggy,” he said.

“(During the incident) I pulled chief ( Gamboa) because he is on my right side... I pushed him up since there were rescuers. I told them to pull him up because I cannot move also,” Gayramara recalled.

On Thursday, the Bell helicopter the police officials were riding hit a high tension wire allegedly due to the dust which caused “zero visibility”.

The PNP created a special investigation task group (SITG) and they will coordinate with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to investigate the mishap. Ella Dionisio/DMS