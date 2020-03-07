Malacanang hailed on Friday the result of the latest survey showing an "excellent" net satisfaction rating in the Duterte administration.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the Palace welcomes the "excellent" +73 rating of the government based on the December 13-16, 2019 survey of the Social Weather Stations. The result of the survey was only released Friday.

"It is noteworthy to mention that the result reveals an 'excellent' rating in all geographic areas," Panelo said.

As in the past survey, he said the latest result was a "clear indication that a great majority of Filipinos believes that this transparent and responsive government, under the stewardship of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, is performing an exceptional job, particularly in the following areas of interest: helping the poor (+64); fighting terrorism (+61); developing a healthy economy (+53); reconciling with Muslim rebels (+51); and protecting the rights of the press (+50)."

Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, assured that the Duterte government would not be complacent in serving the people.

He said the survey result would be an inspiration for those in the government to "take another extra mile in rendering genuine service for our people and be a source of courage for our dedicated public servants in fighting the challenges that our country is facing today."

Panelo said that Duterte remains focused on his job, "unmindful of the destructive narratives thrown to him by the incorrigible fault-finders and detractors who have been constantly repudiated by the overwhelming majority of the Filipinos as shown by surveys after surveys since the inception of his presidency."

For his part, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said the latest SWS survey result is a "hard blow" not only to the critics of the current government but also to those who doubt the sincerity of the administration's promise to all Filipinos of collective development. Celerina Monte/DMS