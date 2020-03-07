Malacanang said on Friday the government has been transparent in reporting cases of coronavirus disease.

This was after two foreigners who have a history of travel in the Philippines were tested positive of COVID-19.

The Department of Health also confirmed two new cases of new coronavirus involving Filipinos on Friday, about four weeks since the first three cases were first reported.

"I think (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque (III) is a very efficient man. He has shown that even before when he was secretary of the health in the previous administration," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters on concern the DOH might not have been transparent on its reporting about COVID-19 cases.

Duque also served as health secretary during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

"Yes, definitely (DOH is transparent). We should all be transparent because it affects all of us," Panelo added.

A 38-year old Taiwanese man and a 44-year old Japanese man were tested positive for the disease when they returned to their respective places after traveling from the Philippines.

But Duque has said they could have contracted the virus from another country as they also have a history of going to other places aside from the Philippines.

The DOH also reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-2019 involving both Filipinos. This brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to five.

Panelo assured that the government has established all the protocols to address COVID-19 threat.

"The government is doing its job...we are prepared as the DOH said," he said.

He also said the Duterte administration is ready to repatriate the over 500 Filipino crew onboard the MV Grand Princess cruise ship docked in the United States.

"If they will ask for repatriation like what we did before, then we will do it," the spokesman said.

The government earlier repatriated Filipino crew and passengers of MV Diamond Princess that docked in Yokohama, Japan.

Panelo also expressed belief that the US government would assist well all those onboard MV Grand Princess, including the Filipinos.

"I think the protocol in the US is top-notch," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS