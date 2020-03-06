The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confiscated more than 100 giant clams from the fence of two persons in Palawan on Tuesday.

In a report Thursday, the PCG said a total of 165 pieces of giant clams were confiscated from the resident perimeter fence of a certain Joel Fuertos and Sanny Sanche at Green Island, Barangay Tumarbong in Roxas.

PCG personnel of the Roxas sub-station told owners collection and possession giant clams is prohibited under Republic Act 10654 or the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

"Eventually, Fuertos and Sanche voluntarily surrendered the giant clams to the PCG," it stated.

Following the confiscation the clams were turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) for safekeeping. Robina Asido/DMS