Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa on Thursday said he will be back to work at Camp Crame on Monday after he was involved in a helicopter crash in San Pedro, Laguna.

In a video message aired on dzMM Teleradyo, Gamboa said he made the video to assure the public that he is fine.

“To our fellow countrymen especially on our police organization, I’m appearing right here now to show that I am fine. I was not injured, and as a matter of fact I am going back to office on Monday,” he said.

He also appealed to the public to stop spreading and sharing photos of the incident online.

“I am appealing to all of you to stop spreading that and just help us in praying for everyone who are still at the hospital and let’s not forget that my visit in the impounding area has a reason and it is included in my visit to Calabarzon,” Gamboa said.

“Again to give warning to everyone that no matter what, the PNP would always enforce the law no matter what it takes. Good evening,” he added.

The PNP chief, together with three generals, two pilots and two personnel were injured after they helicopter crashed at the Laperal Compound after he visited the Highway Patrol Group’s (HPG) new impounding area in Laguna.

Two generals remain unconscious as of now and the PNP created a special investigation task group (SITG) to look into the mishap. Ella Dionisio/DMS