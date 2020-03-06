Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and seven others, including three police generals, were injured after the helicopter they were riding crashed after it hit a high tension wire in Laguna Thursday morning.

In a radio interview, PNP Deputy Chief for Operations, Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, said the incident took place around 8:10 at the Highway Patrol Group ( HPG) new impound area at the Laperal compound in San Pedro.

Eleazar said also injured were Police Major General Marial Magaway, PNP director for intelligence; Police Major General Jose Maria Ramos, PNP director for comptrollership; Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, spokesman, two pilots, one pilot crew and Gamboa’s aide.

Gamboa was brought to the West Lake Hospital while the rest were brought to Southwoods Hospital.

Eleazar said Gamboa is in stable condition and will be brought to Taguig City for further treatment.

He said other officials are also in stable condition but they will still be monitored.

“Initial report from troops on the ground, they are on their way to Camp Vicente Lim for the schedule command visit of chief Gamboa and other directorial staff,” Eleazar said.

“During their take-off, zero visibility occured because of debris... According to the troops on the ground, this might have caused miscalculation by the pilot. That’s why they got tangled (with) a (high tension) wire,” he said.

The victims were rushed to the nearest hospital by the responding HPG personnel and medical personnel while the fire truck on standby instantly controlled the fire.

Eleazar said all PNP’s helicopter will be grounded.

“Investigation will be conducted on the incident,” he said.

Gamboa visited the impounding area to highlight PNP’s commitment in addressing carnapping incidents in the country. Ella Dionisio/DMS