A van with an actress as passenger was fired upon by unidentified gunmen in Quezon City Wednesday morning.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the incident transpired around 6:15 am in front of UP Town Center located along Katipunan Avenue corner CP Garcia in Quezon City.

Police said they received a report from Kim Chiu’s driver, Wilfred Taperla, that while they are on their way to the actress’ scheduled taping, the suspects came from behind and fired six shots at them before heading towards Old Balara.

In a radio interview, Taperla said they did not know that the suspects were after them as they thought the shot were fired towards the white van beside them.

“We just got out from the subdivision and currently waiting for the stoplight. We heard gunshots but we did not know that we are the target so we thought it’s normal but when we went out, we panic because we found out that it was us… we thought the target is the white van beside us,” he said.

He added the suspects were wearing black helmets and jackets.

Taperla said Chiu was sleeping when the incident happened that’s why she was shocked to find out their vehicle was damaged.

“Her assistant ducked while I leaned on my seat because the bullet entered on the right side window of the vehicle going to the left window,” he said.

He said they did not receive any threats before this incident.

In her social media account, Chiu said she does not have any enemies, adding the incident could be a possible “mistaken identity”.

“A lot of you have been texting and calling. can’t answer right now. Thank you for checking on me. Means a lot. Yes I am safe po. I’m ok and my P.A. (personal assistant) and my driver as well. Papa Jesus protected us,” she said.

“I dont have an idea what really happened, mistaken identity? I guess?? ... This is a bad joke. 6am on my way to taping, I was asleep inside my car then I heard several gun shots, eight to be exact. I was shocked and asked my driver what happened, then I saw this bullet on the windshield where my head was laying… what if I continued reading my script?… I was so scared. I don't know what to feel right now.,” she added.

Chiu questioned the suspects why they targeted her.

No one was hurt during the incident and Chiu managed to continue her work. Ella Dionisio/DMS