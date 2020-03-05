The San Juan City Police on Wednesday filed criminal charges against Alchie Paray, the former security guard of V-Mall in Greenhills who held dozens hostage over gripes with his agency last Monday.

Police Colonel Jaime Santos, San Juan police chief, said cases of frustrated murder, serious illegal detention, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and illegal possession of explosive and incendiary device were filed against Paray at San Juan City Prosecutor’s Office around 8am.

Santos said they don’t want to violate the reglamentary period of detention.

The suspect is detained at the city police station.

Paray held around 60 mall employees for 10 hours last Monday due to the maltreatment and corruption of the security officials of Greenhills Shopping Center.

The officials apologized to him and rendered their resignation while Paray's superior was wounded when Paray shot him. Ella Dionisio/DMS