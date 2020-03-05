President Rodrigo Duterte may temporarily prevent the operation of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations amid the proliferation of illegal activities in the country, particularly involving Chinese nationals.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo cited the situation when Duterte suspended the operation of lotto last year due to reported anomalies.

"The President, if you remember, he suspended operations of lotteries when he received certain complaints of anomalies, it's also like that. If the complaints are already serious, the President will do something," said Panelo when asked if Duterte is open to suspending POGO operations.

Among the crimes reported to the police and were even uncovered during a Senate investigation related to POGO were kidnapping, human trafficking, telecommunications fraud, illegal online-gambling, extortion, bribery, and murder, among others. Most of these crimes involved Chinese nationals.

On the move in the Senate to declare POGO illegal, Panelo said the Palace would wait for the legislative work.

He said whatever would be the output of the legislators, the President would evaluate it.

Panelo reiterated that Duterte would not tolerate any corrupt or illegal activity in the country. Celerina Monte/DMS