Two Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group ( PNP-HPG) personnel allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Cainta, Rizal in 2018 surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning.

The two cops were involved in a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Richard Santillan, aide of former Biliran representative and senatorial candidate Glenn Chong and Gessamyn Casing, a companion, in Cainta on December 9, 2018.

The NBI said in a report on May 22, 2019 that Santillan was shot 18 times and Casing twice.

The NBI said said a caliber.45 and a revolver and a fragmentation grenade were recovered from the victims and that the police officers retaliated since victims allegedly fired at them first.

''But the forensic examination conducted on the victims’ clothes and hands rendered negative results for the presence of gunpowder nitrates,'' the NBI said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the PNP identified the HPG personnel as Capt. Jon Russel Barnacha and Staff Sergeant Alvin Dela Cruz.

"Police Captain Barnacha and his personnel voluntarily surrendered to PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa thru Police Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group director to shed light regarding the aforementioned case and to face the trials equally," the PNP said.

The two cops surrendered after the Regional Trial Court Branch 99 in Rizal issued an arrest warrant for two counts of murder against them.

Gamboa said the two cops were placed under absence without official leave (AWOL) status by the Calabarzon regional police office after the court isuued their warrant of arrest.

"Yes. The AWOL case can be tried ex parte but now with these two personnel surrendering to the PNP we can have jurisdiction over them and try them for AWOL case," he added.

Gamboa said the PNP also suspended the salary of the two cops after they were declared AWOL.

"When you were declared AWOL, your salary will stop," he said. Robina Asido/DMS