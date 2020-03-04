The Philippine National Police (PNP) admitted on Tuesday that there is a need to improve crowd control measures and Facebook live coverage during hostage incidents.

During a press conference, PNP chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa said they will address the way they handled the crowd during the 10-hour hostage incident inside a mall in Greenhills, San Juan Monday.

Civillians near the establishment broadcast the situation online through Facebook live.

"There were many comments (about) crowd control and that the people were allowed to take FB live," said Gamboa.

"These are protocols which the PNP should have a very closer look because we have been criticized in confiscating a cellphone of a person by a general. This time we want to be very careful and we will sit down and evaluate what happened there," he added.

Gamboa, in a separate radio interview, said they learned some things in responding to the situation.

"Probably we improve on cordoning and we improve on how well we can control the extent of people who are covering it (via) FB live," said the PNP chief. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS