The Philippine government has lifted its travel ban to South Korea, except in certain areas where there are high cases of coronavirus disease, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the decision was approved during the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases meeting on Tuesday at the Department of Health Central Office.

"The IATF has approved to allow Filipinos to travel to South Korea except to the whole of North Gyeongsang Province, including Daegu City and Cheongdo County, where the virus outbreak is concentrated," he said.

But Panelo said the Filipinos who intend to visit other parts of South Korea shall execute and sign a declaration, signifying their knowledge and understanding of the risks involved in their trip.

The traveling Filipinos would also be given advisory pamphlet upon their departure, he said.

The ban on entry of foreign nationals tavelling from North Gyeongsang Province, including Daegu and Cheongdo, into Philippines remains effective, the official said.

Guided by the Health Security Risk Assessment Matrix, he said the IATF also decided that there are "no new imposition of travel restrictions or lifting of the same" as regards other countries or jurisdictions.

The Philippines has existing travel ban to China, Hong Kong and Macau.

"The IATF assures that the review concerning travel restrictions and protocols to and from the Philippines shall be regularly conducted by it," the Palace official said.

At the same time, Panelo said that 148 Filipinos from Macau will be repatriated via chartered flight being arranged by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is also arranging to repatriate 48 of its active members from Macau via a commercial flight, he said.

Panelo reiterated that the IATF is on top of the situation and the Office of the President recognizes its concrete efforts in battling the spread of COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS