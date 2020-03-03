The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday confirmed that People’s Liberation Army (PLA) identification cards were found in two Chinese suspects involved in a shooting incident last week.

In an interview with reporters, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson said while PLA IDs were found, the name and photo were not the ones who were arrested.

“Based on the latest report we received, the suspects doesn’t own the said IDs. It’s not their name and picture… they might just bringing it,” Banac said.

He said they will coordinate with their Chinese counterparts and to the Chinese Embassy in Manila to determine who owned the confiscated IDs.

“We are hoping that they can help us in looking for the real owners of the IDs but the arrested suspects are now conducting investigation,” Banac said.

Banac also said they are looking into the allegation of Senator Richard Gordon that China has been spying on the Philippines through Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

“The PNP is now looking at the increasing number of Chinese working in POGOs as crimes involving them also increases,” he said.

Banac said they are now on alert especially due to rising incidents involving Chinese with some reportedly armed. Ella Dionisio/DMS