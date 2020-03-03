Malacanang said on Monday that authorities have been looking into concerns that the Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos) were being used by China for intelligence gathering in the country.

This was after reports that alleged members of China's People's Liberation Army were allegedly involved in the murder of a Chinese online gaming worker in Makati City.

"Those are being investigated by the law enforcement agencies," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing.

Senator Richard Gordon has raised the possibility that China has been spying on the Philippines through POGOs following the death of the Chinese POGO worker last week.

The foreign worker was gunned down by two alleged members of PLA and his death could also be related to the huge money being carried by some Chinese visitors into the country.

Panelo urged Gordon to share his information with the administration.

"If the good senator has information on that, I think they should provide us with intelligence reports so that we can pursue their line of belief on that matter," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS