Four police officers died after their patrol truck fell into a cliff in Ginomoy village, Alimodian town in Iloilo last Saturday afternoon.

According to Western Visayas Police, around 35 members of 601st Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion were on their way back to their headquarters from their extraction point of minor combat operation when the incident transpired around 1pm.

Four were declared dead on arrival while 31 others were injured and were brought to Western Visayas Visayas Medical Center and Aleosan Hospital in Alimodian.

Authorities were yet to determine if the cause of accident was a human or mechanical error because the place of the incident was a hilly portion.

In a statement on Sunday, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

Gamboa also instructed the PNP Health Service and Police Regional Office-6 to ensure appropriate medical care to the injured PNP personnel.

He reminded all cops to always observe road safety during troop movement and travel. Ella Dionisio/DMS