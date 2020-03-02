Malacañang on Sunday condemned the recent killing of a 73-year old lawyer in Nueva Ecija.

“Any act of violence, we condemn it. We will not tolerate any act of violence against any person. And for that matter, everyone here in our country whether our countrymen or not. President (Rodrigo Duterte) doesn’t want that,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a radio interview.

Panelo said the Palace already ordered an investigation on the killing of lawyer Bayani Dalangin who was killed by unidentified gunman inside his office on Friday.

“We will not stop unless we pinpoint the perpetrators on the crime,” he said.

Dalangin was having a meeting with a client in his office at Talavera, Nueva Ecija when the suspect entered and shot him.

The gunman hurriedly fled after the incident and headed towards south direction onboard a motorcycle.

Dalangin was rushed to Talavera General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Commission on Human Rights also condemned the incident.

“The increasing number of violent attacks against and extra-judicial killings of lawyers in the Philippines demand serious attention and concern from the government and the people. These grave threats and attacks impair the ability of lawyers and other members of the justice sector to provide effective legal representation and hamper them to freely exercise their profession,” CHR spokesperson Attorney Jacqueline Ann de Guia said in a statement.

“Regrettably, the worsening impunity in the country continues to undermine the proper functioning of the rule of law including the right of people to remedies and fair trial,” she added.

The CHR appealed to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other local law enforcement agencies to carry out swift and full investigation of the case to hold perpetrators accountable, and to prevent reoccurrence of such violations.

“Likewise, we call on the government to guarantee the safety and physical integrity of lawyers by providing adequate protection measures, and to be mindful of its international treaty obligations to respect and guarantee fundamental freedoms integral to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” De Guia said. Ella Dionisio/DMS