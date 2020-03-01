Six persons allegedly engaged in the illegal drugs were rounded up at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Muelle Dela Industria Farola Compound in Binondo in buy-bust operations by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcemement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office-NCR Seaport Interdiction Unit (SIU) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Saturday.

PDEA NCR Director Joel Plaza, said arrested were Vincent Villaro, aka "Nonoy Mata", 44, tricycle driver; Kjie Serdena, 23, helper; Maritess Ponce, 45 and Jomari Padernal, 26.

Seized were nine pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, containing white crystalline substance suspected to be "shabu" weighing more or less 5.60 grams with a standard drug price value of P38,080.00, several drug paraphernalia, one improvised shot gun with ammunition, mobile phone and the buy-bust money.

Another follow-up buy-bust operation was conducted around 1 am, within the same compound that led to the arrest of suspects Robert Gonio, 40, tricycle driver and Leonardo Cansino, 29, helper.

Seized were five pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, containing white crystalline substance suspected to be "shabu" weighing more or less 4.56 grams with a standard drug price of P 31,008, several pieces of drug paraphernalia, one piece of 38 caliber revolver, two pieces live ammunition of 38 cal., and the buy-bust money.

Cases for violation of Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia) of Article II of RA 9165 and violation of RA 10591 known as the "Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act" are being prepared for filing against the arrested suspects. DMS