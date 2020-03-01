The National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO) joined a health and fitness festival in Taguig City on Saturday to promote solutions to reverse obesity.

The Health and Fitness Festival 4k Walk- Jog and Dance Fitness Marathon was held at BGC Amphitheatre, Taguig City at 4 am.

Police Major General Debold Sinas, the NCRPO chief, told reporters, the campaign will also help obese cops to go down to their ideal weight to change the perception of the public about police,em.

"Weight reduction is important but it should not be sudden,'' said Sinas.

Sinas said those cops who failed to trim down will join a summer camp which will be held on the last week of March or April.

These overweight policemen would be required to report at NCRPO headquarters where they would be taught how to work out properly.

Sinas, who admits he is overweight, will lead the summer camp for obese cops.

"People's perception must change. Even if overweight policeman does not violate the law, people's perception of them is still negative,'' said Sinas. DMS