The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Ateneo School of Government (ASoG) is set to unveil results of first-ever study on low public perception on PNP's performance.

The Ateneo School of Government will present a study titled as "Leadership Study Diagnosing Factors Behind Success and Failure in the Philippine National Police" on Monday at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

"For years, we have been searching for a clearer answer on the problem of low public perception of PNP, and now we seek the help of the academe to conduct this study," said Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa, the PNP chief.

Gamboa added that 479 police officers from the National Capital Region cooperated in the study as key informants.

"This is our first move to go forward onto the next measures on how we improve further our governance institutional advancements of the PNP," he noted. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS