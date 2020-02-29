The chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday said an all-women police precinct will be established at Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

In a press briefing, Police Major General Debold Sinas said around 100 female cops will be assigned in BGC Police Community Precinct on Monday as part of the 2020 National Women’s Month Celebration.

“We will be opening all women PCP which will be assigned in BGC, all women police precinct as by request of Taguig City Representative Laarni Cayetano,” Sinas said.

Sinas said female cops who will be assigned in the PCP will undergo a one-month training.

“So that they will know the proper police procedure… all will be women, including drivers and desk officers,” he said.

Sinas said this was requested as BGC is one of the key tourist spots in Metro Manila.

This is not the first time that Sinas encouraged women empowerment. When Sinas was regional director of Central Visayas police, he launched the "first-ever" all-women police station in Siquijor.

The police station in the Municipality of Maria was named as "Mariang Pulis" and was managed by 21 female police personnel. Ella Dionisio/DMS