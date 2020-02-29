The officer-in-charge of the Southern Police District on Friday said they are coordinating with Chinese Embassy following reports some Chinese allegedly involved in illegal activities and crimes are armed.

Police Colonel Emmanuel Peralta made the statement after a Chinese was shot by at least three Chinese suspects in a restaurant in Bel-Air, Makati City last Thursday night.

The other Chinese victim was injured and brought to the hospital.

“We are now looking at this trend of crime incident being committed by Chinese against their own countrymen… so we will find a way to stop this kind of incident involving firearms. Our chiefs of police will be meeting with the Chinese embassy to discuss this situation,” Peralta said in a press briefing.

He is also eyeing on placing more patrol cops in restaurants were foreigners usually go.

“We will be proactive to prevent them from bringing firearms,” he said.

Peralta said robbery could be a possible motive in last night's shooting.

Police have arrested two of the three suspects. One is under police custody while the other is in the hospital after being injured during the chase.

Found in their possession were the three guns they allegedly used and the victim’s money amounting to P340, 000.

Investigation and manhunt operation is ongoing for the arrest of the last suspect. Ella Dionisio/DMS