President Rodrigo Duterte has declared second week of February of every year as "National Hazing Prevention Week."

Proclamation No. 907, which Duterte signed on February 21, cited the "alarming number of hazing-related deaths" in the country despite the passage of the Anti-Hazing Act.

"To address the continuous occurrence, as well as the dire consequences of this act of violence, there is a need for the active participation of various government agencies, as well as the private sector and non-governmental organizations, to increase awareness of the importance and value of hazing prevention," the proclamation read.

Duterte tasked the Commission on Higher Education to lead, coordinate and supervise the nationwide yearly observance of the National Hazing Prevention Week, with the main objective of strengthening the campaign to end hazing and other fraternity-related violence.

He asked other national government agencies, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, and all local government units, as well as the private sector, civil society organizations, and professional groups, to actively participate and provide the necessary support and assistance to CHED for the successful conduct of programs, projects and activities in relation to the observance of the National Hazing Prevention Week.

The funding for the implementation of the Proclamation shall be charged against the respective available appropriations of the concerned agencies.

Duterte is a member of the Lex Talionis, a fraternity in San Beda University where he took up law. Celerina Monte/DMS