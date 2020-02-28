The Philippine National Police- Anti Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) on Thursday said some Chinese suspects involved in crimes are armed while some hire former military men to provide security.

In an interview with reporters, AKG spokesperson Police Major Ronaldo Lumactod said: “They are getting (firearms), like our previous arrest where a Filipino (suspect) has firearm. They also hire protective agents, someone who has firearm either former military.”

He said having protective agents add muscle to suspects which they used in threatening their victims.

Because of this, the PNP-AKG said Chinese suspect may soon fire back at arresting police officers.

Lumactod said some armed Chinese are also into holdups.

“It’s Filipino style, very alarming,” he said.

According to their data, since 2018 up to now, around 157 kidnap-for-ransom incident were recorded where some were casino-related while some were POGO (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation) - related.

A total of 76 Chinese were victimized since 2018 while 119 Chinese were arrested. Ella Dionisio/DMS