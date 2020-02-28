President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in Calabarzon due to the impact of Taal Volcano's eruption in January.

Through Proclamation 906 signed on February 21 and released on Thursday, e provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon will be under state of calamity for one year unless sooner lifted.

According to the proclamation, placing the affected provinces will "hasten the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, including any international humanitarian assistance."

Duterte added that the proclamation will also have an impact in the prices of basic commodities and goods in these areas.

Under Republic Act No. 7581 or the Price Act, a price freeze will be implemented to basic necessities of affected population in areas that are proclaimed under a state of calamity.

“This declaration, will, among others, afford the National Government, as well as local government units, ample latitude to utilize appropriate funds for the rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation of, and to continue to provide basic services for affected populations, in accordance with the law,” the proclamation read.

All departments and concerned government agencies were ordered to augment basic services and basic facilities.

Law enforcement agencies, with the support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, were also directed to ensure peace and order in affected areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanaology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday reported moderate steam and smoke emission in Taal Volcano's main crater. It remains under Alert Level 2. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS