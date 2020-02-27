President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Eric Bito-on Distor as an officer-in-charge of the National Bureau of Investigation.

In a memorandum to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra dated February 21, a copy of which was released only on Wednesday, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Distor, who is the NBI Assistant Director for Intelligence Service, was named as OIC after Director Dante Gierran's mandatory retirement last Saturday. Gierran turned 65.

He said Distor was designated as the NBI OIC in compliance with the instruction of the President and "in order to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service."

Distor's designation was effective on February 23 "until a replacement is appointed or until otherwise directed by this Office," Medialdea said.

Distor is unlikely to be permanently appointed as NBI director since he is not a lawyer. Distor is a certified public accountant.

Under the National Bureau of Investigation Reorganization and Modernization Act, the agency shall be headed by a director who is a natural-born citizen of the Philippines and a member of the Philippine Bar who has been engaged in the practice of law for at least 15 years, preferably within the ranks of directors.

While Distor has been an NBI operative who rose from the rank, he is not a lawyer. Celerina Monte/DMS