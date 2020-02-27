The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the deportation of another nine Japanese nationals who were part of a syndicate arrested by the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) in November last year for their involvement in a telecommunications fraud scandal.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the nine Japanese were flown to Tokyo earlier Wednesday on board a Japan Airlines flight from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The nine suspects were able to secure the necessary clearances hence their deportation was implemented.

The deportees were Kubo Takumi, Fukata Yuji, Shirai Yoshiki, Tsujimura Koki, Miyauchi Ryunsuke, Sendai Masanori, Miyake Hiroshi, Yamaguchi Shouta, and Ken Kamitani.

Their group is the second batch of deportees from among the 36 Japanese nationals who were arrested in Makati City last Nov. 13 by agents from the BI-FSU.

Morente said the schedule for the implementation of the deportation of the 18 others at the BI Detention Center in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig is still being finalized.

It was previously reported that operatives of the BI-FSU caught the 36 aliens operating a voice phishing operations victimizing Japanese citizens.

Combined losses incurred by the suspects’ victims allegedly amounted to more than 2 billion yen or more than $18 million. DMS