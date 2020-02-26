President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the Asian Development Bank ( ADB) of its aggressive participation in his administration's "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program.

"We look forward to ADB's enhanced support to our Build, Build, Build Program," Duterte said during ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa's courtesy call on him on Monday at the Department of Finance.

According to the statement, which Malacanang released on Tuesday, Duterte also asked ADB's assistance to improve the capacity of the government to undertake public-private partnership projects with increased private sector participation.

“I would like to express my appreciation to ADB for its unremitting assistance to the Philippines,” Duterte told Asakawa.

Last January, Asakawa became ADB’s 10th president since the establishment of the bank in 1966.

Accompanying Asakawa were ADB Vice President Ahmed Saeed, Executive Director Paul Dominguez, Director General Ramesh Subramaniam, Senior Advisor Yoichiro Ikeda and Country Director Kelly Bird.

Also in attendance were Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, National Economic and Development Authority Director General Ernesto Pernia, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno, Bases Conversion and Development Authority President and CEO Vivencio Dizon, and Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go. Celerina Monte/DMS