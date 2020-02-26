The Philippine government is planning to conduct a bigger celebration for next year's 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

This was revealed by Joey Concepcion, vice -chairman of the EDSA People Power Commission and Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship, in an ambush interview during the 34th anniversary celebration of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution Tuesday morning.

Concepcion admitted that the government toned down the celebration of this year's EDSA People Power Revolution.

"Today it's toned down to basically just the flag ceremony and wreath laying. I think next year we are planning for something much bigger being the 35th anniversary," he said.

"I think maybe since next year would be the 35th we would like to really put focus in that. This year (National Historical Commission of the Philippines) NHCP Chairman Rene Escalante felt maybe the best is to do a very solemn and simple affair," he added.

In another interview, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said this year's commemoration was only participated by government employees.

We only have around 1000 participants in the program. All are government employees so there are no stakeholders or non-government organizations who attended this morning," he said.

Sinas said around 2500 policemen and members of Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) were deployed for security and to manage traffic along EDSA.

Sinas said the solemn and simple ceremonies at the EDSA People Power Monument lasted for about 12 minutes.

The event that was led by Concepcion as the guest of honor was also attended by officials and representatives from different government agencies. Robina Asido/DMS