Around 2, 500 cops will be deployed for the commemoration of 34th EDSA People Power Anniversary, according to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday.

In a press briefing at Camp Karingal, Police Major General Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief, said a total of 251 policemen will be coming from Joint Task Force - National Capital Region which will help in the activity.

''2, 500 forces will be deployed for the whole activity including the Support and Security Sub Task Group (SSTG),” he said.

According to Sinas, these cops will secure the National Housing Authority, Philippine Coconut Authority, ABS-CBN compound, and Welcome Rotonda as these are the areas where protests are expected.

“Our idea is might as well provide security on them but we will not stop them from marching. We will just monitor them,” he said.

Sinas reminded rallyists to secure their permit first and informed them police officers are open to discuss these matters and concerns.

“We are connecting with them but they have not yet scheduled (it). If they would like to have a dialogue with us, we will talk to them,” Sinas said.

Sinas said they have a contingency plan in case pro- and anti- Duterte clash during protests

“All who will held rally outside freedom parks, they should seek permit from the local government. However tomorrow, if they are in the freedom park… they can gather as long as it will not disrupt the general public and traffic. They will not be dispersed,” he said.

He added that 648 traffic personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will be fielded.

For their deployment plan, NCRPO have identified four SSTG locations from Santolan, Quezon City to EDSA- Ortigas, Pasig City.

During their presentation, NCRPO officials said in case protesters will head towards the People Power Monument, they will be directed to march on the outmost lane of EDSA to be guided by traffic enforcers.

In case they occupy the westbound corner of White Plains Avenue, a zipper lane will be created from Gate 5 of Camp Aguinaldo as exit access towards EDSA.

According to the MMDA, there will be no road closure. They will just implement their usual re-route plan.

“We don’t want to disrupt the regular routines of Filipino during the holiday… maybe just expect build up when the ceremony starts,” it said.

While they have not received any threats, Sinas said NCRPO will be placed under red alert status by 4 am Tuesday. Ella Dionisio/DMS