The Palace said President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely to monitor the Senate hearing on Monday regarding the quo warranto petition filed against ABS-CBN.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Sunday explained that Duterte has "too many work" making him unlikely to follow the proceedings during the hearing.

"The president is not interested in it. He has many work to do," he said in an interview over Radyo Inquirer.

Panelo said the Palace will also not intrude nor comment on the Senate's decision to cancel regular Senate sessions to make way for the hearing on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.

He also added that the Palace also have no position on the filling of the quo warranto petition.

"That's the duty of (the Solicitor General), let him do his job. We will follow whatever the Supreme Court says," the presidential spokesperson said.

ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire on the end of March this year. However, legislators have explained that the media giant will not yet completely shut down after the network's franchise expires on March 31.

There are 11 pending bills on the House of Representatives seeking the franchise of ABS-CBN. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS