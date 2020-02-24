The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Embassy of the Philippines in Seoul, advises all Filipinos in South Korea to monitor and comply with advisories from South Korean health authorities and cooperate with efforts to quell the further spread of the 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

During emergency situations, Filipinos in South Korea may contact the emergency hotline number of the Philippine Embassy in Seoul at (+82) 10-9263-8119, the DFA said in a press statement Sunday.

In addition, Filipinos in South Korea experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately contact the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) at 1339.

In the DFA's report to Congress in June 2019, there are approximately 60,139 in South Korea,

Based on the latest information from the Korea Immigration Service as relayed by the Philippine Embassy, there are 1,681 Filipinos in Daegu and 2,608 Filipinos in North Gyeongsan province as of September 2019.

There are a total of 4,289 Filipinos in the most affected areas.

The Embassy has not received information there are Filipinos in South Korea infected by COVID-19 and it is monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Filipino community in ensuring the safety of our countrymen.

There is no travel ban imposed on Filipinos traveling to South Korea but travelers are cautioned to delay non-essential travel to the country as a precaution. DMS