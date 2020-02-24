The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday revealed that a Filipino in Singapore tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a report from the Philippine Embassy in Singapore, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said “a Filipino has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation at (Singapore)’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases.”

“This is first confirmed case involving a Filipino in (Singapore),” Dulay said in his Twitter account.

This came as a second Filipino was tested positive for COVID-19 at the United Arab Emirates, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.

The 34-year-old Filipino is in stable condition, the embassy said. But the earlier confirmed case of a 43-year-old Filipino is being closely watched as his condition is not improving, the DFA said.

Dulay said the Philippine Embassy is contact with Singapore’s health authorities to monitor the condition of the Filipino.

A total of 89 people in Singapore have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, The Straits Times said. DMS