The Palace "don't need to assist" workers of Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) who will be affected following the announcement that it will close its plant in Laguna next month.

In an interview over Radyo Inquirer on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the affected workers may apply for jobs under the administration's Build, Build, Build projects.

Panelo explained there will be no direct assistance offered to them.

"Well, they have to find new jobs... That's why we have Build, Build, Build projects so that those who will be displaced may apply for other vacant jobs," said Panelo.

"[I]f there will be vacant positions for them, they can just apply. We don't need to assist them in applying," he added.

Honda Cars Philippines Inc on Saturday announced it will halt operations in its factory in Sta. Rosa City late March. Passenger cars and models such as BR-V and City are manufactured there.

"To meet Honda’s customer needs in the Philippines for reasonably priced and good quality products, Honda considered efficient allocation and distribution of resources," the company explained.

"As such, after consideration of optimization efforts in the production operations in Asia and Oceania region, Honda decided to close the manufacturing operations of HCPI," it added.

The company said it has around 650 employees. It did not say how many will be displaced after the Laguna factory closes. Honda assured that its automobile sales and after-sales service operation in the country will continue.

Panelo said the announced closure will have minimal impact on the Duterte administration since there companies and foreign investments still entering the country. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS